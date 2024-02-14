Top performers at West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I

MUMBAI: West Indies earned a consolation victory against Australia as they defeated the hosts by 37 runs in the third and final encounter of the three-match T20I series at Perth Stadium on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at top performers of the match.

Andre Russell (West Indies) Star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell played a match-winning knock of 71 runs off just 29 balls which was laced by seven sixes and four boundaries in his innings. He was awarded the Player of the Match for this performance.

David Warner (Australia) Although Australia ended up on the losing side, the Baggy Greens opener David Warner played a brilliant innings for his side. The southpaw slammed 81 runs from 49 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) The middle-order batter was the second-highest run-getter for the side after Andre Russell (71 off 29). The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 67 runs in 40 balls with five boundaries and five sixes each.

Xavier Bartlett (Australia) Young Australian opener Xavier Bartlett made his T20I debut in this game. He snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where the right-arm speedster leaked 37 runs in his spell.