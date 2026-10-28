Top para athlete Neeraj Yadav dies by suicide

S Satyanarayana, head coach of the Indian para-athletics team, confirmed the incident, saying he had learnt of the tragedy but that Yadav's body was still at the hospital.

"Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened," Satyanarayana said.

The 42-year-old Yadav, who competed in the F55 category, was reportedly under emotional stress after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this month due to a doping suspension. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established.