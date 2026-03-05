Top Indian rifle and pistol shooters set for National Selection Trials 3

Almost all of India’s top guns will be competing in 10 events, which include all the eight Olympic events plus the rifle prone competitions for men and women. Athletes in will be aiming to secure scores to make their case for selection in the national squad for international competitions in the second half of the year.

Rifle/Pistol Selection Trials 3 and 4 for Group B athletes will also commence tomorrow which will be conducted at the M.P. State Shooting Academy in Bhopal from March 6 to 22. After the completion of the selection trials, the national squad athletes will start their coaching camp in New Delhi from March 10 to 21.

The National squad camp for shotgun athletes also commenced today in New Delhi with the skeet shooters reporting first. The Trap shooters will report for the national camp on the March 8.