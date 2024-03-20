Top five uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2024

CHENNAI: The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on March 22 where the defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Many uncapped players will be making their debut this season so let's take a look at the top five uncapped players who can make their debut in the upcoming IPL 2024.

Sameer Rizvi(CSK) Uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 8.4 crores. In 11 T20s for UP, he has scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and an SR of over 134, with two fifties.

Kumar Kushagra (DC) Jharkhands's young batter Kumar Kushagra was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.20 crore. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy recently, chasing 355 against Maharashtra, he came in at No. 6 for Jharkhand and hit an unbeaten 67 off 37 balls to clinch an improbable win.

Shahrukh Khan (GT) The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans (GT) snapped uncapped batter Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore. The all-rounder was a part of Punjab Kings last season but was released, and entered the auction with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

Robin Minz (GT) Uncapped Jharkhand cricketer Robin Minz, was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.6 crore in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction at Dubai. The 21-year-old is from Jharkhand, a state known for producing promising keeper-batters.