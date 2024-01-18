Top-5 standout players for India during the Afghanistan series

NEW DELHI: India's three-match T20I series against Afghanistan concluded on a dramatic note after the match went to two super overs. Ravi Bishnoi didn't give Afghanistan batters a single opportunity to smash him over the park and clinched a famous victory for the hosts. India clinched a 3-0 series win and throughout the T20I affair, some players for the Men in Blue stood out in comparison to others. Here is a look at the players who performed exceptionally in the three-match series.

Shivam Dube The 30-year-old emerged as a potential all-rounder for the Indian team in the absence of Hardik Pandya. He was crowned as Player of the Series as he amassed 124 runs and 2 wickets in 3 games. He remained unbeaten in the first two games with scores of 60* and 63*.

Rinku Singh The young power hitter went unbeaten in all three games and played the role of finisher for the hosts. His performance in the final game saw him score 69 off 39 balls which powered India to a score of 212/4.

Axar Patel The experienced all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Match in the second T20I following his economical four-over spell of 2-17. He bagged crucial wickets of Gulbadin and skipper Ibrahim Zardan.

Ravi Bishnoi The young spinner scalped two wickets in the second T20I and bowled the second super over in the third T20I. He dismissed both batters to seal a 3-0 series win over Afghanistan.