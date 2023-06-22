Top 5 performer in first test match of Ashes 2023

AUSTIN: Living up to all the pre-series hype and chatter, Ashes 2023 got off to a big-bang start with Australia edging out hosts England in a nerve-wracking thriller in Birmingham.After a knife-edged battle over five days, the visitors, riding on a stellar, all-round show from skipper and speedster Pat Cummins, won the opening Test by 2 wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Across five days, there were players from both sides who put their hands up for their teams when needed the most.The following are our list of Top-5 players from both teams, who performed exceptionally well in the opening Test;

Usman Khawaja (Australia)

Usman Khawaja was awarded the "Player of the Match" for his exceptional batting performance in both innings. In the first innings, he scored a century but his second innings was much more crucial for the game. He smashed 65 runs on the last day of the match to guide his team closer to the target.

Joe Root (England)

Joe Root put his whole soul into winning the first match. He had batted brilliantly in the first innings, scoring 118*. Joe had also taken one wicket in the second innings of Australia's batting.

Nathan Lyon (Australia)

Nathan Lyon was a key bowler in the Austalia's win. He had taken four wickets in the first innings and repeated the same in the second innings, taking four wickets.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins's last-day innings of 44* guided his team to a first-test victory. Australia were eight down and England needed only two wickets to win the match but Pat Cummins's counter-attacking knock turned the table on Aussies' side.

Stuart Broad (England)

Stuart Broad from the England side was the pick of the bowlers, he took six wickets in the match, three wickets each in both innings. He did his job of taking early wickets of Australian batters. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith were the key batters he dismissed.

Ollie Robinson (England)

Ollie Robinson also performed well in the match. He took five wickets. He dismissed Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins and Cameron Green in crucial points.