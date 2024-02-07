Top 5 key takeaways from Australia's T20I squad announcement against New Zealand

NEW DELHI: Australia announced the T20I squad for their upcoming New Zealand series with Mitchell Marsh leading the side instead of World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins. Along with this change, Australia's established pace trio will mark their return after a gruelling Test summer. The inclusion and the absence of some players also raise questions regarding Australia's approach to the upcoming T20 World Cup. Here are the five takeaways from Australia's squad announcement.

Mitchell Marsh named skipper ahead of Cummins After Aaron Finch decided to retire, Matthew Wade assumed the captaincy role. But the selection of Mitchell Marsh as the skipper could mark the dawn of a new beginning in Australia's T20I history. With the T20 World Cup approaching, Marsh becoming skipper of the team could be a foreshadowing of what could happen in the World Cup as well.

David Warner's inclusion Australia's decorated opener who announced his retirement from Test and ODI format will return in Australia's T20 set-up during the New Zealand series. He had already set the T20 World Cup as his target and his inclusion in the team could indicate that he would be a part of Australia's T20I squad for the upcoming tournament.

Return of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood Australia's top pace trio will line up against New Zealand as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will return to the squad. The trio would be the one Australia could opt to go for in the T20 World Cup if all three pacers stay clear of injuries.

Wicketkeeper dilemma With the inclusion of Matthew Wade along with Josh Inglis Australia's wicketkeeping choice would be the one to look out for. Wade, 36, could be used as a backup option as Inglis has shown terrific form in Australia's T20I series against West Indies. But Wade remains in contention if Australia decide to mix up experience with youth.