Top 5 Indian players watch out for in India vs Afghanistan

MUMBAI: After getting their World Cup campaign off to a flier with a crushing win over five-time champions Australia, hosts India will take on Afghanistan in their second match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Wednesday.

As India eye their second straight win, here’s a look at the top five players to watch out for in the match:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in the previous match gave a solid performance of 85 to help his team win their opening game against Australia. He will try to continue his form in upcoming matches also.

KL Rahul

Rahul has made an outstanding comeback after recovering from his injury. Since he has returned to the side, he has been performing constantly for the team. In the previous match, he played the best knock for the team.

Kuldeep Yadav

In the opening game against Australia, Kuldeep Yadav bowled superbly, taking two significant wickets of Glenn Maxwell and David Warner conceding 42 runs.

Rohit Sharma

In the first match, Rohit Sharma was dismissed on a duck. He would like to get a few runs under his belt to go forward in the tournament.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja's spell of 3/28 was one of the standout performances during India's win over Australia in their World Cup campaign opener. He also took the prized wicket of Steve Smith.