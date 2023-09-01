Top-5 Football transfers that are likely to take place before deadline

WASHINGTON: The transfer deadline i.e. September 1 is almost here with teams pushing to acquire the services for their desired players. Some of the most shocking transfers have taken place on the deadline day like Sergio Ramos joining Real Madrid in 2005, Wayne Rooney to Manchester United and many more. There are some possible transfers that could take place on the deadline day.

Cole Palmer (Manchester City to Chelsea) The young attacking English midfielder Cole Palmer has been heavily linked with Chelsea, with the London club pushing hard for the youngster. As of now, Manchester City have reportedly accepted the bid but the official confirmation still awaits.

Matheus Nunes (Wolves to Manchester City) The young Portuguese midfielder has reportedly gone on a strike to force his move to the Treble winners. According to recent developments, Wolves have accepted the bid and moving quickly to seal his move away from the club.

Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona to Brighton & Hove Albion) The young Spanish midfielder is close to sealing a loan move reportedly with no option to buy to the Premier League club. Fati would be a great addition to the club and would help Roberto De Zerbi to take Brighton to new heights this season. If the deal goes through it could be the biggest deal on the deadline day.

Sofyan Amrabat (Florentina to Manchester United) The 27-year-old midfielder has reportedly gone on a strike to force his move to the Red Devils. He is also training alone instead with the team and was left out of the squad as well.