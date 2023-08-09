Top-5 football teams to watch out for in Premier League 2023/24 season

NEW DELHI: The 2023–24 Premier League season will begin on Saturday. The first match of the season will be played between defending champions Manchester City and Burnley. ThePremier League clubs have made a lot of new signings in this summer's transfer window. The new season will be exciting for the fans, as they will cheer for their favourite club to win the title this season.

Here are the top five teams to watch out for in the Premier League 2023/23 season:

Manchester City Manchester City won the Premier League title in the 2022/23 season. They are having a high chance of securing the title again as their squad is very good. Under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, City can go on to dominate in the Premier League this season. With the signing of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, Machester City has a very strong squad.





Arsenal The Gunners finished in the second spot in the 2022/23 Premier League season. This time, they will be hoping to make amends and manager Mikel Arteta will try his best to make sure that the team achieves glory this season. Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice to strengthen their squad.





Manchester United After Erik Ten Hag took over as the manager of Manchester United, the club started to perform well and they finished in the third position in the last Premier League season. They will be a strong side this season with the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund signing for the club.





Newcastle United Newcastle United have proved everyone wrong as they finished in the top four of the Premier League last season. The club will also be playing in the UEFA Champions League. They have a good squad and they will be difficult to beat in the upcoming Premier League season

















Chelsea Chelsea football club will definitely be a team to watch this season. With the arrival of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the team will be looking to be on their winning ways as they had a tough season last time out. Chelsea has completely reformed their squad and their matches will be exciting to watch this season.































