Top-5 football players to join Saudi Pro League in 2023

NEW DELHI: One of the most prolific strikers in the history of football, Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world when he announced his decision to join the Saudi Pro League at the beginning of this year. Since then, however, top European players have followed in his footsteps to join the Saudi League, plying their trade for different teams. Here’s the Top 5 transfers to Saudi Pro League that took place this year;

Cristiano Ronaldo The Portuguese striker joined Al-Nassr in January to aid them in their pursuit of the Saudi League title. He scored 14 goals and registered 2 assists in his debut season. His efforts were still not enough to guide Al-Nassr to lift the title.





N Golo Kante The 32-year-old midfielder ended his stay with Chelsea and decided to join SPL Champions Al-Ittihad. His previous season was plagued by injuries and he was expected to initially stay for one more year with the club. However, he didn't extend his stay and decided to take up a new challenge.





Karim Benzema The Ballon d OR' winner Karim Benzema became the most prominent figure to join SPL after Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese and the French striker have shared their crucial years together at Real Madrid. Now they will face each other the next time they appear on the pitch.





Riyad Mahrez The 32-year-old winger and a treble-winner with Manchester City last season decided to end his stay after his contract expired with the club and join Al-Ahil. He will see some familiar faces there as Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino have also joined the club.





Roberto Firmino Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino left Liverpool after spending eight years with the club. After his contract expired Al-Ahil came in to get his signatures and he decided to begin a new chapter in his career in the SPL























