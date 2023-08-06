Top-5 encounters between Manchester City and Arsenal

NEW DELHI: Manchester City will face Arsenal in the FA Community Shield Cup final on Sunday as both teams look to kick off their season with a trophy. The iconic Wembley Stadium in London will become the witness to a high-profile match. This is not the first time these teams are going to face each other in a highly anticipated match. These teams have produced some of the best football matches. Here are the Top-5 encounters between both teams.

Manchester City 1 Arsenal 2 (2003) Arsenal's 'Invincibles' denied Manchester City their first win in their newly built stadium at that time. Goals from Sylvain Wiltord and Freddie Ljungberg kick-started Arsenal's advance into the Premier League's sole unbeaten season.







Manchester City 4 Arsenal 2 (2009) Emmanuel Adebayor's first game against Arsenal proved to be an eventful day as Adebayor raced the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the travelling fans to celebrate City's third goal.





Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3 (2013) In the season City were crowned as Champions, the Blues made a statement by registering a dominant victory against their League rivals. Arsenal were a better team in the first half but City changed the entire game in the second half.





Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2 (2014) Arsenal fought back to earn a draw in their home stadium. Aguero's goal gave City the lead but the Gunners fought back to take the lead with Alexis Sanchez beating Joe Hart with a wonderful volley. In the end City found a goal back to end the game on level terms.





Manchester City 4 Arsenal 1 (2023) In City's treble-winning season, Arsenal were a major hurdle for the Blues. They were leading the Premier League table throughout the season but a few slip-ups reduced the margin. In almost a do-or-die clash, City emerged victorious with a thumping performance to clinch victory.



