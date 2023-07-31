Top-5 batters involved in most 100-run opening partnerships in Ashes

NEW DELHI: The Ashes 2023 series has come straight down to the wire. Even though Australia has reclaimed the Ashes 2023 series, they are still looking for their first Ashes overseas series win since 2001. They will be looking to end the 22-year wait. They laid the groundwork of the second-highest chase in the history of Ashes on Day 5 a day before.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja guided Australia with an unbeaten stand of 135*. With this partnership, Warner joined a special list of players who have been involved in most 100-run opening partnerships in the Ashes. Here are the Top 5 players who have been involved in most 100-run partnership stands.

Jack Hobbs (England) Former English cricketer Jack Hobbs has been involved in 16, 100-run opening partnerships which is the highest number a player has ever achieved in the Ashes history. Hobbs made his first-class debut in 1905 and went on to score 61,760 runs with 199 centuries over a 30 year career.





Herbert Sutcliffe (England) Former English cricketer Herbert Sutcliffe has been involved in 15, 100-run opening partnerships just one shy of his opening partner Jack Hobbs. This opening pair has been often termed as the greatest opening pair in the history of Test cricket. In 54 Test matches, Herbert amassed 4,555 runs.





Mark Taylor (Australia) The Australia opener Mark Taylor was involved in 10, 100-run opening partnerships. His career lasted for almost 12 years during which he played 104 Test matches and scored 7,525 runs.





David Warner (Australia) The left-handed opener David Warner who is playing his last overseas Ashes was involved in his 8th, 100-run opening partnership. He ended Day 4 of the 5th Ashes Test with a score of 58*. He will be looking to convert it into a ton which will be his first Ashes century in England.





Geoffrey Boycott (England) Former English cricketer Geoffrey Boycott was involved in 7, 100-run opening partnerships. Boycott's prolific career spanned from 1962 to 1986. During this period he played 108 Test matches and scored 8,114 runs.























