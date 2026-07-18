Rohit's endgame, too soon an arrival?

Having retired from the other two formats, it was viewed that the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2027 was going to be the last dance.

A World Cup trophy, ticked off, ideally could have been quite possibly the most fitting send-off to one of the greatest ODI cricketers that the format has seen. But now the 39-year-old will have to settle for Lord’s farewell and in circumstances that he wouldn’t have predicted coming into the three-match series.

Just weeks before the England tour, it seemed like Rohit was still an essential part of India’s ODI scheme of things, with the 39-year-old being among the first to arrive in the nets and one of the last to walk away. While on a few occasions, he was beaten by the odd bounce, it all withered away when Rohit was out there on the field in Chennai.

He ran the clock back and struck a 69-ball 79 with nine fours and three sixes; an average of 47.66 in the series pointed towards that.