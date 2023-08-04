Tons by Aparajith, Vimal put Rovers in command

CHENNAI: Centuries from B Aparajith and R Vimal Khumar propelled Jolly Rovers to a healthy 283 for two against Globe Trotters on the first day of the fourth round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

The two centurions added 228 runs in 70.2 overs for the second wicket. Opener Vimal remained unbeaten on 108 (262b, 13x4, 1x6). Aparajith’s knock of 136 comprised 17 fours and two sixes.

In another match, Grand Slam dominated the opening day’s play scoring 363 for three against AGORC. Opening batter and wicketkeeper R Kavin laid a good foundation with his innings of 109 (163b, 16x4). S Lokeshwar then piled on more misery scoring an unbeaten 117 (212b, 13x4, 1x6). The duo added 127 runs for the second wicket in 28.3 overs. Southpaw Nidhish S Rajagopal helped himself to an unbeaten 61 (82b, 6x4) and he was involved in an unbroken 124 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: Sea Hawks 97 in 24.3 overs (Rajwinder Singh five for 41, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/54) & 42/1 in 16 overs vs India Pistons 203 in 47.4 overs (S Sujay 45, R Aushik Srinivas 6/63); Jolly Rovers 283/2 in 90 overs (R Vimal Khumar 108 batting, B Aparajith 136) vs Globe Trotters; Alwarpet 235 in 62 overs (M Mithul Raj 53, S Rithik Easwaran 97*, B Arun 3/43) vs Vijay 67/3 in 28 overs (Jalaj Saxena 3/31); Young Stars 262/5 in 90 overs (R Ram Arvindh 46, Ganesh Satish 90 batting, K Vishal Vaidhya 42) vs MRC ‘A’; Grand Slam 363/3 in 90 overs (R Kavin 109, S Lokeshwar 117 batting, Nidhish S Rajagopal 61 batting) vs AGORC; UFCC (T Nagar) 155 in 43.2 overs (V Maaruthi Raghav 41, Shoaib Mohd Khan 6/99, Sachin Rathi 3/40) vs Nelson 139 in 47.1 overs (Shoaib Mohd. Khan 43, GS Samuvel Raj 4/40, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/57)