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Ton-up Rajkumar, Rajan rule roost in TNCA League

MCC’s K Wafar scored a 90 while Dhilipan ended up unbeaten on 83 for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Club
Rajan and Rajkumar score tons in TNCA League
Rajan and Rajkumar score tons in TNCA League
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CHENNAI: Bunts CC’s K Rajkumar (119) and Garnet CC’s Rajan (101 no) put on a show on behalf of the other batters in the recently concluded round of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league.

Rajkumar smashed an 116-ball 119, an innings where he hit ten fours and four sixes to help his side post 228 and steal a narrow 31-run win over Rising Stars CC. Garnet’s Rajan hit a 99-ball 101 which was enough for his side to seal a six-wicket win over India Pistons CC.

MCC’s K Wafar scored a 90 while Dhilipan ended up unbeaten on 83 to guide Bharat Petroleum Corp. Club to a win over GE T & D India S&RC in the clash.

Brief Scores: II Division – Bunts CC 228 in 46.3 overs (Rajkumar 119, S Mathivanan 4/45, Rohan Ravi Bhutra 3/28) bt Rising Stars CC 197/9 in 50 overs (Swadesh 45, Murugesan 32 no, SJ Arun Kumar 4/40); India Pistons CC 197 in 48.5 overs (Hari K Pandya 41) lost to Garnet CC 201/4 in 34.4 overs (R Rajan 101 no); The Jupiter SC 253 in 49.4 overs (Santosh Shiv 78, Kannan 32) bt MCC 252/9 in 50 overs (Wafar 90, G Surya Kanth 45)

IV Division C Zone: GE T & D India S & RC 148 in 49 overs (KS Gowthaman 35, Mithun 4/36, U Sathish Kumar 4/38) lost to Bharat Petroleum Corp. Club 150/3 in 27.1 overs (Dhilipan 83 no); Ethiraj SA 210 in 48.4 overs (BN Kowshik Babu 62, Mathews 4/40) bt The MUC 104 in 36.2 overs (Mohan Raj 4/19)

VI Division A Zone: Halifaxs CC 181/4 in 30 overs (P Vishnu 55, J Kumaravel 44, TS Santhosh Kumar 3/47) bt St Mary's CC 177/9 in 30 overs (Naveen Kumar 54, Karthik 40, Rupesh 3/33)

VI Division B Zone: MFL RC 114 for 9 in 30 overs (M Ajay 3/17, Thamilarasu Ravichandran 3/24, JK Kanishk 3/33) bt AISC 107 in 26 overs (MS Sivakumar 4/35)

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