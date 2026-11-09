Ton-up Rajkumar, Rajan rule roost in TNCA League

Rajkumar smashed an 116-ball 119, an innings where he hit ten fours and four sixes to help his side post 228 and steal a narrow 31-run win over Rising Stars CC. Garnet’s Rajan hit a 99-ball 101 which was enough for his side to seal a six-wicket win over India Pistons CC.

MCC’s K Wafar scored a 90 while Dhilipan ended up unbeaten on 83 to guide Bharat Petroleum Corp. Club to a win over GE T & D India S&RC in the clash.