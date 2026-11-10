Tom Brady exits Birmingham City stake as soccer club tops English second tier

BIRMINGHAM: NFL great Tom Brady has severed his ties with English soccer club Birmingham City, the club said on Monday.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner bought a minority ownership stake in the second division club as part of the 2023 takeover by the Knighthead group, headed by his friend and business partner Tom Wagner. It was in the summer following his retirement from the NFL.
But Brady has chosen to step away despite Birmingham moving to the top of the Championship standings on Saturday after beating Swansea 2-1.
"Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years,” the club said in a statement.
“It was truly amazing to have someone with Tom's experience and passion associated with the club, and the club looks forward to continuing to build on that foundation from the training ground to the Birmingham community.”
Brady held a 3.3% stake in the team and served on the advisory board alongside other roles.
The 49-year-old Brady works as an analyst for FOX Sports under a contract that runs through 2032. He is also a minority owner and team advisor for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Birmingham lead the Championship after 15 matches but it was not easy at first. Wayne Rooney lasted less than three months as manager in the 2023-24 season that ended in relegation to League One. In a docuseries, Brady questioned the England great's work ethic, and Rooney later called the criticism “very unfair.”
Birmingham has expressed big ambitions on and off the pitch. Wagner has indicated his desire to reach the Premier League, while plans are in place for a new 62,000-capacity stadium in the city.