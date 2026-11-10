Tom Brady exits Birmingham City stake as soccer club tops English second tier

The seven-time Super Bowl winner bought a minority ownership stake in the second division club as part of the 2023 takeover by the Knighthead group, headed by his friend and business partner Tom Wagner. It was in the summer following his retirement from the NFL.

But Brady has chosen to step away despite Birmingham moving to the top of the Championship standings on Saturday after beating Swansea 2-1.

"Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years,” the club said in a statement.