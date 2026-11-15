Tom Banton's 121 powers England to 355-6 in the second ODI against Australia

Put in to bat after Australia won the toss, Banton took full advantage of the typical batting-friendly conditions at Adelaide Oval as he scored a brilliant 121 off 99 balls for his second ODI hundred in just his 16th game.

Two days after being humbled for 132 at Perth in a seven-wicket defeat to begin the three-game series on Friday, England were far better with the bat on a flat Adelaide wicket with its characteristic short square boundaries

After losing Ben Duckett (9) early caught off Xavier Bartlett in the fifth over, Root and Banton then combined to frustrate the Aussies in a superb 135-run partnership until Root (62) top edged a pull shot for a simple catch from Cooper Connolly's bowling.

Brook's stay in his 50th ODI was brief as the English skipper contrived to play the ball on to his own stumps while attempting to scoop the ball off Riley Meredith and England at 175-3 had allowed the hosts to pull back into the innings.

Banton pushed on for the tourists and brought up his second ODI century, and first away from home, off 86 balls in the 32nd over.