Tom Banton's 121 powers England to 355-6 in the second ODI against Australia

ADELAIDE (AUSTRALIA): Tom Banton's century and fifties from Joe Root, Jordan Cox and Will Jacks lifted England to 355-6 in its innings in the second one-day cricket international on Sunday.
Put in to bat after Australia won the toss, Banton took full advantage of the typical batting-friendly conditions at Adelaide Oval as he scored a brilliant 121 off 99 balls for his second ODI hundred in just his 16th game.
Two days after being humbled for 132 at Perth in a seven-wicket defeat to begin the three-game series on Friday, England were far better with the bat on a flat Adelaide wicket with its characteristic short square boundaries
After losing Ben Duckett (9) early caught off Xavier Bartlett in the fifth over, Root and Banton then combined to frustrate the Aussies in a superb 135-run partnership until Root (62) top edged a pull shot for a simple catch from Cooper Connolly's bowling.
Brook's stay in his 50th ODI was brief as the English skipper contrived to play the ball on to his own stumps while attempting to scoop the ball off Riley Meredith and England at 175-3 had allowed the hosts to pull back into the innings.
Banton pushed on for the tourists and brought up his second ODI century, and first away from home, off 86 balls in the 32nd over.
Put in to bat after Australia won the toss, Banton took full advantage of the typical batting-friendly conditions at Adelaide Oval as he scored a brilliant 121 off 99 balls for his second ODI hundred in just his 16th game.
Two days after being humbled for 132 at Perth in a seven-wicket defeat to begin the three-game series on Friday, England were far better with the bat on a flat Adelaide wicket with its characteristic short square boundaries
After losing Ben Duckett (9) early caught off Xavier Bartlett in the fifth over, Root and Banton then combined to frustrate the Aussies in a superb 135-run partnership until Root (62) top edged a pull shot for a simple catch from Cooper Connolly's bowling.
Brook's stay in his 50th ODI was brief as the English skipper contrived to play the ball on to his own stumps while attempting to scoop the ball off Riley Meredith and England at 175-3 had allowed the hosts to pull back into the innings.
Banton pushed on for the tourists and brought up his second ODI century, and first away from home, off 86 balls in the 32nd over.
The Englishman then attempted to accelerate the scoring with consecutive sixes off Bartlett before his third attempt at the same shot saw him pick out a diving Cameron Green in the outfield to fall on 121 off 99 balls, with 12 boundaries and four sixes.
Jordan Cox and Will Jacks combined for an enterprising 102-run stand at better than a run-a-ball pace as England surged past 300.
Cox looked comfortable throughout as he made 67 off 49 balls before he was expertly caught by Renshaw, who kept his balance to complete a catch on the boundary rope for Bartlett's third wicket.
Sam Curran (14) holed-out to Connolly at long-on off Spencer Johnson, while Jacks (54 not out) became the fourth English batter to pass fifty in the final over as England set Australia a sizable chase under lights later Sunday.
Both teams made one change from Friday's opener with Sonny Baker coming in for the visitors at Jamie Overton's expense, while Mahli Beardman, who took six wickets on his ODI debut for Australia, was rested for Meredith.