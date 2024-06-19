'Together we survived the FIFA ban...', Stimac pens emotional farewell post on social media

NEW DELHI: Following a surprising turn of events which saw the Indian football men’s national team coach, Igor Stimac parting ways with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Croatian penned an emotional farewell post for the fans on social media.

The coach had a contract that was valid until 2026 but India’s embarrassing exit from the 2026 FIFA WC Qualifiers was the final straw for the fans and the federation who called for him to leave.

"To all Indian football fans and my blue tigers, It’s been an honour to serve you over the last 5 years. I didn’t expect to form such a strong bond with this country and be so personally invested when I first joined you all. I’m proud of every player and team member. Together we were able to create an environment of hope and belief, we pushed each other physically and mentally to play fearless, intelligent football, which required a lot of courage and effort," read the post shared by Stimac on 'X'.

"Not just me but the entire country acknowledges the type of game and character you intended to display every time you stepped on the pitch. We were very close to taking the next step but to make that happen, everyone needs to be on board. Not only the players on the pitch and the team staff members but also the one’s sitting in the offices,” the post read.

It is reported that the AIFF will have to pay a fee that may rise up to 3 crores as compensation for the early termination of his contract.

Stimac was appointed as the Indian coach in 2019 and although his tenure was full of unfulfilled hopes and dreams, the standards and expectations of Indian football has seen the rise of spectators and fans across the country.

"Together we survived the FIFA ban, the administrators running the football house, 2 years of pandemic followed by winning 2 SAFF Championships, Intercontinental Cup and the Tri-Nation Cup, taking India back to the Top 100 after a long time and showing how we can compete against stronger teams. We had our ups and our downs, but every one of you will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for all the memories and a wonderful 5 years. Jai Hind," read the post in conclusion.