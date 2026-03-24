To honour stampede victims, RCB players to wear jersey No. 11 for practice

The fans had lost their lives here on June 4 in a stampede that was triggered by chaos during RCB's celebratory events after the team's maiden IPL trophy win.

The franchise had copped massive criticism for its handling of the celebrations which drew lakhs to the streets without requisite security clearances.

"The players will be wearing jersey No.11 for the practice on the game day -- the practice time before the match," RCB CEO Rajesh Menon told reporters here on Tuesday.

"All the players will have jersey No.11 on their back; not for the game, but for the practice. This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey," he said.