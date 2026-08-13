TNTA to host UNIFI ITF Junior Tennis Cup 2026 in Chennai from August 17-22

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association is hosting the UNIFI ITF Junior Tennis Cup tournament from August 17 to 22 at the SDAT Nungambakkam Tennis Stadium in Chennai.
The tournament will feature top players from India, USA, Australia, Korea, and Great Britain.
The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, which the association has been hosting for the past 20 years, gives players aged 18 and under the opportunity to travel the world and develop their talent.
Many up and coming players have benefited from this event, including Diya Ramesh, the doubles winner last year, who participated in a Grand Slam event at the Australian Open.
“The 21st edition of the ITF Junior event, the UNIFI ITF Junior Tennis Cup, will provide yet another platform for young talent in the State and across the country to improve their rankings and shine on the international stage,” said TNTA president Vijay Amritraj.
Noting the importance of such events, Sarath Reddy, founder of Unifi Capital, which has partnered with the TNTA for the second consecutive year, said, “Great players aren’t born on centre court they’re forged on the ITF circuit, often with very few fans watching.”
Boys Singles Under 18 – Draw size: Main 48 + Qualifying 48
Girls Singles Under 18 - Draw size: Main 48 + Qualifying 48
Boys Doubles Under 18 - Draw size: Main 24
Girls Doubles Under 18 - Draw size: Main 24
Qualifying Rounds: August 15 and 16
Main Draw: August 17 to 22
Finals: Doubles – August 22
Singles – August 23
Qualifying Sign in: 4 pm to 6 pm, August 14
For more information, contact Martin at 98404-90605