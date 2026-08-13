TNTA to host UNIFI ITF Junior Tennis Cup 2026 in Chennai from August 17-22

The tournament will feature top players from India, USA, Australia, Korea, and Great Britain.

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, which the association has been hosting for the past 20 years, gives players aged 18 and under the opportunity to travel the world and develop their talent.

Many up and coming players have benefited from this event, including Diya Ramesh, the doubles winner last year, who participated in a Grand Slam event at the Australian Open.