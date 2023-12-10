TN’s Visvanath hopes to change U Mumba’s fortunes this season

CHENNAI: After completing his debut season with the Tamil Thalaivas and amassing over 20 points, Visvanath V from Tamil Nadu finds himself in a new home this season, donning the colours of U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Visvanath was introduced to Kabaddi during his ninth-grade years when he attended a local Kabaddi camp organized by Arjuna Awardee Manathi Ganesan, a former Kabaddi player from the state. Without hesitation, Visvanath chose Kabaddi as his career path.

Speaking to DT Next ahead of U Mumba’s game against Patna Pirates, Visvanath shared, “My dad was also a Kabaddi player, and I have four siblings who also play Kabaddi. It’s a family tradition, and I’ve always had support from my family since I picked up the sport.”

In 2019, Visvanath played for Tamil Nadu for the first time at the Khelo India Youth Games. Unfortunately, they lost the final by a mere one point. A similar fate befell his current team, U Mumba, when they faced Gujarat Giants earlier this week, losing by a two-point margin. Visvanath reflected on the loss and said that, “the team is preparing well for the upcoming matches; we have strategized new tactics, and promised ourselves that we’ll do our best to win the next game.”

Visvanath was named the defender of the match against Puneri Paltan and this season holds immense significance for him as he aims to prove his mettle and secure a spot in the National team in the coming year. He expressed his enthusiasm and said, “I didn’t get to play many matches during my time at Tamil Thalaivas. U Mumba is a new team for me, and I’ve already started playing matches. I’m an all-rounder; I can play on both corners.”

Reflecting on the evolution of , it is to be noted that when it was first introduced, the value for a player was around 10 lakhs. Over the years, this value has skyrocketed. This year, Telugu Titans signed Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for a record 2.6 crore. Discussing the growth of leagues and Kabaddi as a sport, Visvanath said, “Definitely, the sport has grown a lot. PKL has introduced the game to a wider audience in the country. I believe in the coming years; the value of players will increase even more.”

U Mumba’s Visvanath V

Palani Tuskers' Vishva praises franchise leagues

Vishva Asalavan, another young and upcoming player from Tamil Nadu, represents Palani Tuskers in the Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS). Vishva emphasised how the game has gained popularity nationwide, crediting franchise-based leagues for providing a platform for young talents to showcase their skills. According to Vishva, participating in the Yuva Kabaddi Series often leads to scouting opportunities from Pro Kabaddi League teams.

Vishva comes from the town of Kudankulam, located in Tirunelveli district; he highlighted the strong Kabaddi culture in his town, producing numerous skilled players for the state. Balancing both academics and kabaddi, Vishva candidly admits that, for him, sports often take precedence over studies.

During the monsoon edition of the YKS, Vishva played a total of 18 matches, securing an impressive 150 points. He fondly recalls his time at the Tamil Thalaivas academy, emphasising its significant role in shaping his kabaddi career.

Kabaddi has seen a steady rise in the state. “Tamil Nadu boasts two renowned academies that have contributed significantly: AZ Academy in Kanyakumari and Swamiappan Academy in Salem. Beyond the academies, the sport is further fuelled by notable college teams such as SRM and VELS, who play really well. These factors have bolstered not only the local Kabaddi scene but have also established Tamil Nadu as a hub for Kabaddi excellence,” said Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series.