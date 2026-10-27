TN’s teenage spinner Hemchudeshan is betting big on red-ball cricket

Born in the T20 era, the 18-year-old Tamil Nadu off-spinner has a simple dream: to represent India in Test cricket. With just three first-class appearances behind him, he has a long way to go but has already shown signs of promise.

“My dream is to play for India in Test matches only. My ambition is to play Tests—if I represent India, it has to be in Tests,” Hemchudeshan told select journalists before Tamil Nadu’s clash against Railways.

The 18-year-old has played just three first-class games, with nine wickets for showing, averaging 26.88, but when you look at his action and follow-through, you see all the necessary ingredients – be it flight, drift or using the angles – to succeed at the highest level.

“I want to be a Test player. I'm putting in a lot of effort into how much more I need to practice for that and how to keep improving my strengths. With that effort, I'm trying to stay focused and convert it into performance.”

“Whatever I recognise as my core strength, I am working on it with sharp focus to take my game to the next level.