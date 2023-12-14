TN's Gukesh to start things off at the Chennai Grand Masters tournament from Friday

CHENNAI: The Chennai Grand Masters 2023 tournament commenced with a draw for groupings and an opening event on Thursday.

This year-end tournament holds significant importance as it marks the first-ever super tournament in the country.

With players like Maghsoodloo (Elo 2742), Erigaisi (2727), and Aronian (2723) participating, this event is poised to be the strongest classical tournament ever held on Indian soil.

The tournament offers a chance for Indian players Gukesh D and Arjun Erigaisi to qualify for the 2024 Candidates tournament. However, securing a straight win in the tournament is essential for eligibility, as they aim to qualify through the FIDE Circuit 2023 points—a new qualifying path introduced this year.

Gukesh D, who impressively won all eight games last year, expressed his optimism during the opening ceremony, he said, "I have very pleasant memories in Chennai, and hopefully, this will be a lucky place for me."

The tournament is scheduled from December 15-21, it consists of seven rounds, each commencing at 3:00 pm at the Leela Palace, Chennai.