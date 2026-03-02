TN’s Ali slams unbeaten ton on first day

CHENNAI: A splendid unbeaten century from S Mohamed Ali enabled Tamil Nadu to reach 272 for eight against Chhattisgarh at the end of first day’s play of the semifinals of the men’s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Intl Stadium, Raipur on Sunday.
Ali was batting on 136 (199b, 13x4, 3x6), his maiden century in the tournament. He received good support from number seven RK Jayant who scored 50 (89b, 5x4) as the duo put on 114 runs in 180 balls for the sixth wicket. Earlier, opener KTA Madhava Prasad scored 32. For the host, right-arm medium pacer Vasudev Bareth was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 76.
BRIEF SCORES:
Tamil Nadu 272/8 in 80 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 32, S Mohamed Ali 136 batting, RK Jayant 50, Vasudev Bareth 4/76) vs Chhattisgarh