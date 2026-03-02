TN’s Ali slams unbeaten ton on first day

Ali was batting on 136 (199b, 13x4, 3x6), his maiden century in the tournament. He received good support from number seven RK Jayant who scored 50 (89b, 5x4) as the duo put on 114 runs in 180 balls for the sixth wicket. Earlier, opener KTA Madhava Prasad scored 32. For the host, right-arm medium pacer Vasudev Bareth was the pick of the bowlers taking four for 76.