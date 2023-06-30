TNPL Tirunelveli leg: Nellai, Dindigul look to confirm play-off spot

CHENNAI: Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons will look to confirm a spot in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 play-offs when they face each other on the opening day of the Tirunelveli leg at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground on Saturday.

The winner of the Nellai-Dindigul contest will join table-topper Lyca Kovai Kings (10 points from 6 matches) in the last-four stage. The second-placed Nellai (8 points from 5 matches) and the third-placed Dindigul (8 points from 5 matches) have the same number of points, with the teams being separated by net run-rate.

Both Royal Kings and Dragons will head into the match on a positive note, having won their respective previous matches. While Nellai defeated Chepauk Super Gillies, Dindigul beat iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in a rain-affected match.

DD will once again be without its regular skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, who is on national duty. In the ace off-spinner’s absence, the versatile Baba Indrajith will lead the side. In the opening match of the Tirunelveli leg, Tiruppur will face Salem Spartans. Both Tiruppur (4 points from 5 matches) and Salem (2 points from 5 matches), occupying spots in the bottom half of the table, will be keen to keep their faint play-off hopes alive. Both teams come into the match on the back of defeats.