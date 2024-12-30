TNPL Retention list: Four-time champion Super Gillies retains five players

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced the confirmed player retentions for TNPL 2025, as per the Player Regulations. The franchises have finalized their retention lists, featuring a blend of seasoned professionals and promising young talent.

Each franchise will have a total auction purse of ₹80 lakh, enabling it to strategically build competitive squads for the upcoming season.

The player registration process for the upcoming auction will commence on December 30 at 7 PM and remain open until January 30, 2025. Players, including those released by franchises, are invited to register via the official TNCA and TNPL websites.

PLAYER RETENTION LIST

CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES Player Fee

Abhishek Tanwar (C) 12,00,000

B Aparajith (C) 8,00,000

N Jagadeesan (C) 6,00,000

TD Lokesh Raj (UC) 2,40,000

M Silambarasan (UC) 2,40,000

Total spent 30,80,000

Balance Available in Purse 49,20,000