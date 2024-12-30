Begin typing your search...

    TNPL Retention list: Four-time champion Super Gillies retains five players

    The franchises have finalized their retention lists, featuring a blend of seasoned professionals and promising young talent.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Dec 2024 10:43 PM IST
    TNPL Retention list: Four-time champion Super Gillies retains five players
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced the confirmed player retentions for TNPL 2025, as per the Player Regulations. The franchises have finalized their retention lists, featuring a blend of seasoned professionals and promising young talent.

    Each franchise will have a total auction purse of ₹80 lakh, enabling it to strategically build competitive squads for the upcoming season.

    The player registration process for the upcoming auction will commence on December 30 at 7 PM and remain open until January 30, 2025. Players, including those released by franchises, are invited to register via the official TNCA and TNPL websites.

    PLAYER RETENTION LIST

    CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES Player Fee

    Abhishek Tanwar (C) 12,00,000

    B Aparajith (C) 8,00,000

    N Jagadeesan (C) 6,00,000

    TD Lokesh Raj (UC) 2,40,000

    M Silambarasan (UC) 2,40,000

    Total spent 30,80,000

    Balance Available in Purse 49,20,000

    TNCATNPL
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick