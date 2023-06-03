TNPL online ticket sale opens today

CHENNAI: The online ticket sale for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 matches in Coimbatore and Dindigul will be sold on PATYM Insider from 2 pm on Saturday (June 3). While the first six matches of the season will be hosted at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore, the next seven games will be held at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul. On a double header matchday, a single ticket is valid for both games.