TNPL: CSG win the toss, opt to bowl against DD

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against Dindigul Dragons in the 11th game of TNPL 2023.

Dragons would look to keep its winning streak intact.

Playing XI of the both the teams:

CHEPAUK SUPER GILLIES - N Jagadeesan(w/c), Santosh Shiv, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Harish Kumar, Ramalingam Rohit, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, Rocky Bhasker, Lokesh Raj

DINDIGUL DRAGONS - Shivam Singh, S Arun, Baba Indrajith(w), C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Boopathi Kumar, M Mathivannan, P Saravana Kumar, Adithya Ganesh, Rahul