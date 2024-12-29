TNPL auction rules draw criticism over salary limits

CHENNAI: Concerns have emerged over Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) revised rules for player retention in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which impose fixed salary caps much lower than the previous auctions.

The new guidelines allow each of the eight teams in the league to retain up to five players with specific salary structures varying for “Capped” and “Uncapped” players.

Capped players, who have participated in domestic or international matches in the last five years, will receive Rs 16 lakh for the first retained player, followed by Rs 12 lakh, Rs 8 lakh and Rs 6 lakh for subsequent slots. Uncapped players, however, will only earn Rs 2.4 lakh if retained.

The teams are required to submit their retention list by December 30 by evening 5.00 pm.

The new auction police have created frustration among players, particularly those who fetched higher prices in previous auctions.

For instance, Sai Kishore and Sanjay broke the bank in the previous TNPL auction by getting sold for Rs 22 lakh. This time around if they are being retained, they will only get Rs 16 lakh.

Similarly, Salem Spartans’ S Harish Kumar who was auctioned for Rs 15.40 lakh, would earn only Rs 2.4 lakh as an uncapped retention.

Players have also raised concerns about the TNPL rules which allow players to be retained without their consent. Even if the players want to leave the team and enter the auction and to get a higher amount, they cannot do so unless the team management agrees to it.

This year marks the mega auction in the league, which means the same players will continue for the team for the next 3 years.

The TNPL auction is set to take place on February 15-16 and teams can spend up to Rs 80 lakh.

The ninth edition of Tamil Nadu’s premier T20 league is slated to take place between July and August next year.