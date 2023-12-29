TNPL auction on February 7

CHENNAI: The eight franchises of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) have been given options to retain players for the 2023 edition. The auction purse for each of the teams is Rs. 70 lakh.

Players who have been released and other players who are eligible under the rules are requested to register for player auctions from January 1 to 20.

The player registration link is available at https://tnpl.cricket/home. Player auction will be held on February 7.