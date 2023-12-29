Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Dec 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-29 01:30:55.0  )
TNPL auction on February 7
Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)

CHENNAI: The eight franchises of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) have been given options to retain players for the 2023 edition. The auction purse for each of the teams is Rs. 70 lakh.

Players who have been released and other players who are eligible under the rules are requested to register for player auctions from January 1 to 20.

The player registration link is available at https://tnpl.cricket/home. Player auction will be held on February 7.

SportsEight franchisesTamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)retain playersplayer auctionsWPL Player Auctionsplayer registration link
DTNEXT Bureau

