TNPL 2026: Tiruppur Tamizhans is filled with X-factors, says Sai Kishore

Alongside that, the left-arm spinner also backed the tournament’s decision to host the edition across two venues – Dindigul and Chennai.

"We have a team filled with match-winners and the batting depth to post big totals. Playing the first phase at a single venue is definitely an advantage as it reduces travel fatigue. As the tournament progresses, the pitches are likely to slow down, which could suit our spin attack,” Sai Kishore said ahead of the opening fixture.

Kishore’s men will be up against Baba Indrajith’s seasoned Dindigul Dragons side, which knows a thing or two about winning titles. However, they will be without their star player, Ravichandran Ashwin.

"The support we receive from the fans has always been incredible, and it gives us a real advantage. Ashwin is impossible to replace as a player, but having him with us as a mentor is invaluable,” Indrajith said.

“He is actively involved in our practice sessions, planning, and squad discussions. We've also focused on identifying talented players through district and lower-division trials, and we're confident they'll make the most of their opportunities."

Ticket update: Fans can purchase their tickets at the ticket counter located at the main entrance of NPR College, Natham, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Online tickets can also be booked through the District.in website and mobile application.