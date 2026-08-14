TNPL 2026: Shyam Sundar’s maiden century powers Trichy Grand Cholas to 17-run win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

CHENNAI: Left-arm batter S Shyam Sundar smashed his maiden TNPL century as Trichy Grand Cholas defeated iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 17 runs in Match 17 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Thursday (August 13).
Sundar remained unbeaten on 104 off 57 balls as Trichy posted 196/6 in 20 overs after Tiruppur opted to bowl. K Rajkumar contributed 37 off 33 balls.
Tiruppur managed only 179/8 in their 20 overs despite a strong 87 off 43 balls from Tushar Raheja.
Shyam Sundar's impressive century was dotted with eight boundaries and seven over the ropes, and came at a strike rate of more than 182.
Trichy lost captain Suresh Kumar early, but K Rajkumar and Sundar steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership. After Rajkumar's dismissal, Sundar continued to attack and completed his century as Trichy finished with 196/6.
Tiruppur's chase got off to a difficult start, but Raheja and Pradosh Ranjan Paul revived the innings with a 127-run partnership. Raheja reached his half-century off 27 balls before Saravana Kumar dismissed him for 87.
Sanjay Yadav then struck twice in the same over to remove Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who scored 44 off 36 balls, and Mohammed Ali. K Easwaran and Athisayaraj Davidson completed the job in the final stages to restrict Tiruppur to 179/8.
Easwaran finished with 3/24, while Davidson and Sanjay Yadav took two wickets each.
Sundar was named Player of the Match.
Brief scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 196/6 in 20 overs (Shyam Sundar 104*; Natarajan 2/32) beat iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 179/8 in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 87; K Easwaran 3/24) by 17 runs.