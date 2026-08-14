TNPL 2026: Shyam Sundar’s maiden century powers Trichy Grand Cholas to 17-run win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Sundar remained unbeaten on 104 off 57 balls as Trichy posted 196/6 in 20 overs after Tiruppur opted to bowl. K Rajkumar contributed 37 off 33 balls.

Tiruppur managed only 179/8 in their 20 overs despite a strong 87 off 43 balls from Tushar Raheja.

Shyam Sundar's impressive century was dotted with eight boundaries and seven over the ropes, and came at a strike rate of more than 182.

Trichy lost captain Suresh Kumar early, but K Rajkumar and Sundar steadied the innings with a 72-run partnership. After Rajkumar's dismissal, Sundar continued to attack and completed his century as Trichy finished with 196/6.