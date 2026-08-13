TNPL 2026: Rithik reigns as Nellai Royal Kings beats Vida Kovai Kings in last-over thriller

Justifying Nellai team’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the rain-delayed match, Emmanuel Cherian provided the early breakthrough, dismissing opener Radhakrishnan with a short delivery. Lokeshwar and Sachin B steadied the innings with a 59-run partnership for the second wicket, but Yudheeswaran broke the stand by removing Lokeshwar for 26.

Yudheeswaran quickly followed it with another strike, this time removing Andre Siddarth, thanks to a stunner behind the stumps by Rithik. Sachin Rathi joined the party, snapping the crucial wicket of his name sake from the other side for 42 runs from 29 balls, and then dismissing Maan K Bafna to pile up pressure on the Kovai middle order.