TNPL 2026: Rajkumar backs Trichy bowling attack as strongest in league

CHENNAI: With eight points, Trichy Grand Cholas is just one step away from officially sealing its place in the playoff stage of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026. Alongside Madurai Panthers, the Grand Cholas are one of the in-form sides in the competition, with four wins in their last five games, including an impressive 28-run DLS win over Dindigul Dragons on Wednesday.
While openers K Rajkumar (71) and Suresh Kumar (60) certainly set the platform for the Cholas to finish on 197/4, its 28-run win couldn’t have been possible without the sensational pace bowling unit. Between Easwaran, Athisayaraj Davidson, and Antony Dhas, the Cholas picked up eight wickets with a mix of toe-crunching yorkers and slower deliveries.
Beaming with joy after the win was its hard-hitting all-rounder R Rajkumar, who set the tone with his pinpoint yorkers. When asked about the bowling display, the all-rounder said, “We have one of the most experienced bowling units; if you see Athisayaraj, he has bowled 40 yorkers, the most in this year’s TNPL.”
“Even [Antony] Dhas anna, he has always bowled tight lines and picked up wickets for us. Before the tournament, I talked about Easwaran, and how his back-of-the-hand slower deliveries can be lethal,” he further added.
Rajkumar believes the Cholas have the “strongest bowling unit” in TNPL 2026, but warned his side against complacency.
“We won’t take any teams lightly, we know that six teams are in the race, so we have to put our best foot forward. Chepauk is a champion side, so we can’t take it lightly, so we need to play positively.”
The 32-year-old, who made his Tamil Nadu debut in 2025, also opened up on his plans during the crucial clash for the Cholas against Dindigul Dragons.
“Every bowler has his own strength, and for me it is the slower ball and yorker. Our captain told me that both slower deliveries and yorkers suit the surface, but back your plans. In the first ove
While Rajkumar was effusive in his praise for the bowling attack, he was less satisfied with his own contribution with the bat, after scores of 1, 10 & 9 in his last three appearances.
“In terms of my batting, I feel like I can give my team more quick runs, we could have easily scored 220-30 if I hit a few sixes today. I have had that feeling in the last two games; I need to bat a bit better. So in the coming games, I will score better.”
A win over Chepauk Super Gillies on Friday, coupled with a Madurai Panthers defeat on Thursday, would take Trichy to the top of the TNPL 2026 points table.