TNPL 2026: Rajkumar backs Trichy bowling attack as strongest in league

While openers K Rajkumar (71) and Suresh Kumar (60) certainly set the platform for the Cholas to finish on 197/4, its 28-run win couldn’t have been possible without the sensational pace bowling unit. Between Easwaran, Athisayaraj Davidson, and Antony Dhas, the Cholas picked up eight wickets with a mix of toe-crunching yorkers and slower deliveries.



Beaming with joy after the win was its hard-hitting all-rounder R Rajkumar, who set the tone with his pinpoint yorkers. When asked about the bowling display, the all-rounder said, “We have one of the most experienced bowling units; if you see Athisayaraj, he has bowled 40 yorkers, the most in this year’s TNPL.”



“Even [Antony] Dhas anna, he has always bowled tight lines and picked up wickets for us. Before the tournament, I talked about Easwaran, and how his back-of-the-hand slower deliveries can be lethal,” he further added.