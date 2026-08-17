TNPL 2026: Race to playoffs, Orange Cap, Purple Cap and more

The biggest winners from the Dindigul leg were the in-form Madurai Panthers. After inconsistent campaigns in previous editions, the Panthers have hit top gear this season, winning four of their first five games. Their only defeat came against the rampant Chepauk Super Gillies.

At the other end of the table are SKM Salem Spartans, who have struggled to find consistency. With a net run-rate of -2.392 and two games remaining, the Spartans face a steep climb to keep their campaign alive.

Madurai Panthers lead the table with eight points, followed by Chepauk Super Gillies, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings, all on six. Trichy Grand Cholas are also on six points but sit fifth on net run-rate (-0.304).