TNPL 2026: Race to playoffs, Orange Cap, Purple Cap and more

CHENNAI: Twenty games are done and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 is entering its business end, with the tournament now moving from Dindigul to Chennai.
The Dindigul leg had its share of high scores and last-ball thrillers, while NS Chaturved became the latest record-breaker by smashing the fastest century in TNPL history. With a day's gap before the action resumes, here is a look at the key talking points from the Dindigul leg.
The biggest winners from the Dindigul leg were the in-form Madurai Panthers. After inconsistent campaigns in previous editions, the Panthers have hit top gear this season, winning four of their first five games. Their only defeat came against the rampant Chepauk Super Gillies.
At the other end of the table are SKM Salem Spartans, who have struggled to find consistency. With a net run-rate of -2.392 and two games remaining, the Spartans face a steep climb to keep their campaign alive.
Madurai Panthers lead the table with eight points, followed by Chepauk Super Gillies, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Nellai Royal Kings, all on six. Trichy Grand Cholas are also on six points but sit fifth on net run-rate (-0.304).
Vida Kovai Kings' B Sachin has taken the Orange Cap from Chepauk Super Gillies' Narayan Jagadeesan, with 310 runs from five innings. Jagadeesan is close behind with 301, while iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans opener Tushar Raheja is third with 296.
Vida Kovai Kings also dominate the bowling charts, with pacer Deeban Lingesh leading the wicket-takers' list with 11 wickets from five innings at a bowling average of 11.27. His teammate G Kishoor is next with nine wickets.