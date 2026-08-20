TNPL 2026: Pradosh, Tushar help Tiruppur displace Madurai at top

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul couldn’t have timed his innings any better, with his 45-ball 65 helping iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans displace Madurai Panthers at the top of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 points table here, on Thursday (August 20) as it chased down 158.
While Amit Sathwik got out cheaply, in his first game as skipper, Tushar Raheja took the rocket route, launching an assault against the mystery spinner, Rohan Bhutra. Raheja absolutely tore apart the spinner, who repeatedly bowled wrong uns in his arc, for 30 runs – the second-costliest over in this edition.
Raheja’s untimely dismissal triggered a collapse that saw the Tiruppur side lose three wickets in the span of ten runs. Shoaib Mohammed Khan picked up 4/21 – the best bowling figures in TNPL 2026 – put a lot of pressure on Tiruppur. However, Pradosh’s composed innings took them home in a win that saw them topple Madurai at the top of the table.
Earlier, after being inserted to bat first, the Panther opener Ram Kumar got off to an aggressive start, taking on the experienced T Natarajan right from the get go, hitting an 18-ball 25.
Siddharth too joined the fun with a six before Natarajan removed him. Mohan Prasath accounted for TNPL’s fastest centurion, NS Chaturved. Pranav Raghavendra, on his debut, picked a wicket off his first ball trapping the Madurai skipper B Anirudh Sita Ram down the leg-side, as the Panthers were reduced to 38/3.
It soon turned into 50/4, with Prasath striking again – his second wicket of the day. Fellow left-arm spinner Mathivanan wasn’t too far behind, as he turned up the heat to remove the talented Hari Raghavendra and Shoaib Mohammed Khan in the same over, leaving them tottering at 72/6.
But that’s where the 41-ball 73 run partnership between Rohan Bhutra and Atheeq Ur Rahman lifted the Panthers out of doldrums, with the former hitting four towering sixes. Ultimately, the Panthers were able to post 157 on board, a respectable score.
Brief Scores:
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 160/6 in 17.4 overs (Pradosh 65, Tushar Raheja 48; Shoaib Md Khan 4/21) beats Madurai Panthers 157/9 in 20 overs (Atheeq 43, Rohan 36; Mathivannan 3/18, Mohan Prasath 2/27) by four wickets.