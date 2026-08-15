TNPL 2026: Mokit Hariharan ton powers Chepauk Super Gillies past Madurai Panthers

Madurai opted to bowl first, but Chepauk made them pay as Mokit and skipper N Jagadeesan raced to 100 inside eight overs. The duo went on to put together a record 169-run opening stand, the highest in TNPL history. Jagadeesan scored 79 off 48 balls for his third consecutive fifty and 25th TNPL half-century.

Mokit brought up his maiden TNPL hundred and finished with 108 off 50 balls before Periyaswamy dismissed him. Swapnil Singh then added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off 21 balls as Chepauk equalled the highest team total in TNPL history.