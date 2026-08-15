TNPL 2026: Mokit Hariharan ton powers Chepauk Super Gillies past Madurai Panthers

CHENNAI: Mokit Hariharan’s maiden TNPL century and a clinical bowling display powered Chepauk Super Gillies to a 39-run victory over Madurai Panthers here on Friday. After posting a record-equalling 240/2, Chepauk kept Madurai under pressure throughout the chase despite a fighting 98 from debutant Hari Ragavendra.
Madurai opted to bowl first, but Chepauk made them pay as Mokit and skipper N Jagadeesan raced to 100 inside eight overs. The duo went on to put together a record 169-run opening stand, the highest in TNPL history. Jagadeesan scored 79 off 48 balls for his third consecutive fifty and 25th TNPL half-century.
Mokit brought up his maiden TNPL hundred and finished with 108 off 50 balls before Periyaswamy dismissed him. Swapnil Singh then added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off 21 balls as Chepauk equalled the highest team total in TNPL history.
Chasing 241, Madurai lost wickets at regular intervals. Swapnil Singh and Prem Kumar struck twice each to leave the Panthers in trouble. However, Ragavendra produced a spirited fight on debut, scoring 98 off 55 balls and keeping Madurai in the contest.
With wickets falling around him, Ragavendra’s effort ultimately went in vain as Madurai finished on 201/8 to hand Chepauk their third consecutive victory.
Brief Scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 240/2 (20) (Mokit Hariharan 108, N Jagadeesan 79, Swapnil Singh 42no; Periyaswamy 2/33) bt Madurai Panthers 201/8 (20) (Hari Ragavendra 98, Ram Kumar 28; Swapnil Singh 2/17, Prem Kumar 2/28) by 39 runs.