TNPL 2026: Madurai Panthers, Vida Kovai Kings set for high-stakes showdown in final

Ahead of the final, Anirudh Sita Ram highlighted the strength of the squad and the team environment.

“The team atmosphere is very positive and our preparations have gone smoothly. Our auction strategy focused on building a well-rounded squad with depth in batting and varied bowling options rather than relying on individual stars,” Anirudh said.

“It’s rewarding to see both youngsters and experienced players like Shoaib Mohammed Khan and NS Chaturvedi step up in crucial moments. My primary role as captain has been to bring out the best in every player and keep the boys grounded in the present moment rather than getting overwhelmed by the occasion,” he added.

Vida Kovai Kings have entered the final with considerable momentum, having won four consecutive matches. Their latest victory came in Qualifier 2, where they defeated Trichy Grand Cholas by a commanding 84 runs.

Kovai’s bowling attack has been a major strength, led by Deeban Lingesh, who has claimed 15 wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker of the season. He also created history in Qualifier 2 by producing the first golden hat-trick in TNPL history.

M Siddharth, with 13 wickets, has also been instrumental with the ball. His fourwicket haul against Trichy played a key role in Kovai’s emphatic Qualifier 2 victory. With the bat, Sachin B has been the standout performer, accumulating 389 runs and providing consistency throughout the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-final press conference, Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan spoke about the team’s turnaround and the preparations for the final.

“There is no secret formula behind our turnaround. We have simply stuck to our plans and processes since game one and, fortunately, we are peaking at the right time,” said Shahrukh.

“As a batter, I focus on reacting ball by ball without worrying about scores, captaincy pressure or past slumps. Our bowling group has delivered in crucial moments through experience and clear roles,” he said.