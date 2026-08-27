TNPL 2026: Madurai Panthers, Vida Kovai Kings set for high-stakes showdown in final

CHENNAI: The Madurai Panthers and Vida Kovai Kings will clash in the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
The Madurai Panthers will be aiming to lift their second TNPL title, with captain Anirudh Sita Ram leading the side into his first final as skipper.
Madurai topped the league-stage table with five wins from seven matches and also produced a record-breaking chase against Vida Kovai Kings during the league phase.
Young batter Hari Ragavendra has been one of the major discoveries of the season, announcing his arrival with a stunning 98 on debut. The Panthers have also benefited from impactful performances from Gurjapneet Singh, Atheeq Ur Rahman and Shoaib Mohammed. NS Chaturvedi further enhanced Madurai’s campaign by recording the fastest century in TNPL history, playing a key role in their historic chase against Kovai.
Atheeq Ur Rahman has been Madurai’s leading run-scorer with 212 runs, while Gurjapneet Singh has led their bowling attack with eight wickets.
Ahead of the final, Anirudh Sita Ram highlighted the strength of the squad and the team environment.
“The team atmosphere is very positive and our preparations have gone smoothly. Our auction strategy focused on building a well-rounded squad with depth in batting and varied bowling options rather than relying on individual stars,” Anirudh said.
“It’s rewarding to see both youngsters and experienced players like Shoaib Mohammed Khan and NS Chaturvedi step up in crucial moments. My primary role as captain has been to bring out the best in every player and keep the boys grounded in the present moment rather than getting overwhelmed by the occasion,” he added.
Vida Kovai Kings have entered the final with considerable momentum, having won four consecutive matches. Their latest victory came in Qualifier 2, where they defeated Trichy Grand Cholas by a commanding 84 runs.
Kovai’s bowling attack has been a major strength, led by Deeban Lingesh, who has claimed 15 wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker of the season. He also created history in Qualifier 2 by producing the first golden hat-trick in TNPL history.
M Siddharth, with 13 wickets, has also been instrumental with the ball. His fourwicket haul against Trichy played a key role in Kovai’s emphatic Qualifier 2 victory. With the bat, Sachin B has been the standout performer, accumulating 389 runs and providing consistency throughout the tournament.
Speaking at the pre-final press conference, Kovai captain Shahrukh Khan spoke about the team’s turnaround and the preparations for the final.
“There is no secret formula behind our turnaround. We have simply stuck to our plans and processes since game one and, fortunately, we are peaking at the right time,” said Shahrukh.
“As a batter, I focus on reacting ball by ball without worrying about scores, captaincy pressure or past slumps. Our bowling group has delivered in crucial moments through experience and clear roles,” he said.