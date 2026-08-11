TNPL 2026: Madurai Panthers make it three in three, beat Salem Spartans by 36 runs

Mahadevan anchors Panthers' innings

Salem Spartans won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Madurai got off to a strong start as Ram Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan added 50 runs inside the first five overs. Poiyamozhi ended the opening partnership by dismissing Ram Kumar who made a brisk 36 of 19 balls. Salem struck again soon after, with Karthick Manikandan removing NS Chaturved, who had scored a century in Madurai's previous match, for five.

Captain Anirudh Sita Ram was then run out following a sharp piece of fielding from Abishiek, leaving Madurai at three wickets down. Mahadevan and Atheeq Ur Rahman steadied the innings, combining cautious batting with regular scoring. Mahadevan went on to register his maiden half-century of the season and anchored the Panthers' innings before Rahil Shah dismissed him for 60 off 42 balls. Atheeq Ur Rahman contributed 39 off 27 balls, while Saravanan provided a late flourish with 19 runs off just six deliveries. Madurai eventually finished with 195/8 in their 20 overs.