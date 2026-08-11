TNPL 2026: Madurai Panthers make it three in three, beat Salem Spartans by 36 runs

CHENNAI: Madurai Panthers continued their unbeaten run in the 10th season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), defeating SKM Salem Spartans by 36 runs in Dindigul on Monday. Siddharth Mahadevan's composed 60 helped the Panthers post 195/8 before their spin attack restricted Salem to 159/9.
Salem Spartans won the toss and opted to bowl first, but Madurai got off to a strong start as Ram Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan added 50 runs inside the first five overs. Poiyamozhi ended the opening partnership by dismissing Ram Kumar who made a brisk 36 of 19 balls. Salem struck again soon after, with Karthick Manikandan removing NS Chaturved, who had scored a century in Madurai's previous match, for five.
Captain Anirudh Sita Ram was then run out following a sharp piece of fielding from Abishiek, leaving Madurai at three wickets down. Mahadevan and Atheeq Ur Rahman steadied the innings, combining cautious batting with regular scoring. Mahadevan went on to register his maiden half-century of the season and anchored the Panthers' innings before Rahil Shah dismissed him for 60 off 42 balls. Atheeq Ur Rahman contributed 39 off 27 balls, while Saravanan provided a late flourish with 19 runs off just six deliveries. Madurai eventually finished with 195/8 in their 20 overs.
Chasing 196, Salem Spartans began with intent but struggled once Madurai introduced its spinners. Rohan Bhutra, making his TNPL debut, made an immediate impact by picking up two wickets for just nine runs. P Vignesh also struck twice in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Nidhish Rajagopal and Harish Kumar.
The Panthers' spinners accounted for the first six wickets and put Salem under sustained pressure during the middle overs. Deepesh D then completed an impressive three-wicket haul as Madurai tightened their grip on the match. M Mohammed offered some resistance with a quick 30 off 11 balls, but Salem could not build a partnership capable of threatening the target. They eventually finished at 159/9 in 20 overs, handing Madurai a 36-run victory.
Bhutra was named Player of the Match for his impressive debut spell of 2/9. Speaking after the game, he said he was initially nervous but focused on his bowling once he had the ball in hand. He added that Varun Chakravarthy had helped him with topspin and overspin, while he had learnt to vary his pace from Rashid Khan. His approach, he said, was to bowl in the right areas, vary his pace and keep the batters guessing.
Madurai captain Anirudh Sita Ram said the team had started the tournament well and praised Bhutra's performance, particularly his unique bowling action. For Salem, Karthick Manikandan said the team's third consecutive defeat was difficult but stressed that the side would focus on the next game and approach it with a positive mindset. The victory gives Madurai Panthers three wins from three matches and strengthens their position among the early frontrunners in TNPL 2026.
SKM Salem Spartans: 159/9 in 20 overs
Madurai Panthers: 195/8 in 20 overs
Result: Madurai Panthers won by 36 runs
Madurai Panthers batting: Siddharth Mahadevan 60 (42), Atheeq Ur Rahman 39 (27), Ram Kumar 36 (19)
SKM Salem Spartans bowling: Poiyamozhi 2/39, Karthick Manikandan 1/23
Madurai Panthers bowling: Deepesh D 3/38, Rohan Bhutra 2/9, P Vignesh 2/17
Siddharth Mahadevan received the Shriram Capital Maximum Fours of the Match and IOB Most Dependable Player of the Match awards. M Mohammed won the Gillette – The Best a Man Can Get award for the highest strike rate, while Rohan Bhutra was named Shriram Capital Player of the Match.