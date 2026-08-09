TNPL 2026: Jagadeesan's 90 helps Chepauk Super Gillies maul Dindigul Dragons

DINDIGUL: Tamil Nadu Premier League’s highest run-scorer Narayan Jagadeesan continued to scale new heights, smashing a 58-ball 90 in a low-scoring encounter against Dindigul Dragons here on Sunday at the NPR College Ground.
After failing to defend 206 in its previous clash, Chepauk Super Gillies’ skipper Jagadeesan opted to bowl first against the home team. Three balls into the innings, that decision paid off, as Abhishek Tanwar sent back Anuraag Nair for a three-ball duck. RK Jayant showed a bit of courage with two fours but was the second to walk back, reducing the Dragons to 12/2.
Miscommunication between Karthik Saran and Shivam Singh further reduced the Dragons to 29/3. TNPL 2026’s costliest signing, Ashwanth Valthapa showed his prowess, removing the dangerous-looking Shivam Singh—trapped right in front and let out a huge roar.
Although Vimal Khumar (21), Baba Indrajith (21) salvaged some pride for the Dragons, it was overshadowed by Valthapa’s stellar show, as the mystery spinner picked up figures of 2/20, as the Dragons reached 126/8 after its 20 overs.
Chasing 127, CSG opted for caution, as the opening pair of Jagadeesan and Waseem Ahmed began the innings quite slowly. Despite getting an opportunity, Waseem couldn’t quite convert his fortunes, with Mohit Mittan’s sharp throw ending his five-ball stay at the crease. Aashiq struck just one before walking back to the dressing room, as all eyes were on skipper Jagadeesan.
The experienced campaigner did not disappoint, as the right-hander launched a sizeable counter-attack, where he found gaps for fun with five boundaries inside the first ten overs. With the equation hovering around run-a-ball, the wicketkeeper batter started applying the finishing touches, with two consecutive boundaries off Nirankar’s bowling before he took on Warrier for plenty.
Jagadeesan smashed six, four, six off four deliveries before two sixes against Mittan concluded the run chase, giving CSG its first points of the season, in its third game at TNPL 2026.
Brief Scores: Dindigul Dragons 126/8 in 20 overs (Shivam 25, Vimal 21; Valthapa 2/20, Tanwar 2/19) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 131/3 in 16.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 90no, Dinesh Raj 16; Karthik Saran 1/15) by seven wickets