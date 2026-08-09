TNPL 2026: Jagadeesan's 90 helps Chepauk Super Gillies maul Dindigul Dragons

Although Vimal Khumar (21), Baba Indrajith (21) salvaged some pride for the Dragons, it was overshadowed by Valthapa’s stellar show, as the mystery spinner picked up figures of 2/20, as the Dragons reached 126/8 after its 20 overs.

Chasing 127, CSG opted for caution, as the opening pair of Jagadeesan and Waseem Ahmed began the innings quite slowly. Despite getting an opportunity, Waseem couldn’t quite convert his fortunes, with Mohit Mittan’s sharp throw ending his five-ball stay at the crease. Aashiq struck just one before walking back to the dressing room, as all eyes were on skipper Jagadeesan.

The experienced campaigner did not disappoint, as the right-hander launched a sizeable counter-attack, where he found gaps for fun with five boundaries inside the first ten overs. With the equation hovering around run-a-ball, the wicketkeeper batter started applying the finishing touches, with two consecutive boundaries off Nirankar’s bowling before he took on Warrier for plenty.

Jagadeesan smashed six, four, six off four deliveries before two sixes against Mittan concluded the run chase, giving CSG its first points of the season, in its third game at TNPL 2026.