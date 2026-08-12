TNPL 2026: Jagadeesan dictates momentum as CSG surpass Salem test

DINDIGUL: N Jagadeesan’s commanding 78 steered Chepauk Super Gillies through an easy chase against SKM Salem Spartans, setting the platform for a five-wicket victory here on Wednesday.
CSG’s reply to the Spartans didn’t start quite right, as it lost Mokit Hariharan and K Aashiq cheaply in the run chase. However, it didn’t have a lot to bother, as in-form batter, N Jagadeesan put on a spectacle yet again with the bat. The right-hander, in red-hot form, smashed a 39-ball 78, where he hit five fours and six sixes, decimating the opponents.
RCB’s Swapnil Singh too contributed with the bat, as the right-hander struck 45 off 26 with Mohana Prasath adding the finishing touches, courtesy of his nine-ball 16 that took the Super Gillies past the line with almost four overs to spare, with five wickets remaining.
SKM Salem Spartans came out attacking as Hari Nishaanth struck four boundaries in the opening over. However, that start was short-lived, as Abishiek (0) and Nishaanth (18) fell in the space of an over. Rajendran Vivek (21) and Boopathi Kumar (30) started strongly but just when the partnership was building up, Silambarasan dismissed Vivek.
Ashwanth Valthapa struck to remove Boopathi, as Sunny Sandhu (2) too walked back without much impact. That’s when things started heating up for the Spartans, with Harish Kumar hitting a 35-ball 57, an innings that had one four and six sixes.
Wicketkeeper Eshwar M was equally destructive in his 20-ball 39, with five sixes, which ultimately took Spartans to 182/7 from 84/6.
Brief Scores: Salem Spartans 182/7 in 20 overs (Harish 57, Eshwar 39; Silambarasan 2/20) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 186/5 in 16.4 overs (N Jagadeesan 78, Swapnil 45; Uday Kumar 2/31) by five wickets.