TNPL 2026: Jagadeesan dictates momentum as CSG surpass Salem test

CSG’s reply to the Spartans didn’t start quite right, as it lost Mokit Hariharan and K Aashiq cheaply in the run chase. However, it didn’t have a lot to bother, as in-form batter, N Jagadeesan put on a spectacle yet again with the bat. The right-hander, in red-hot form, smashed a 39-ball 78, where he hit five fours and six sixes, decimating the opponents.

RCB’s Swapnil Singh too contributed with the bat, as the right-hander struck 45 off 26 with Mohana Prasath adding the finishing touches, courtesy of his nine-ball 16 that took the Super Gillies past the line with almost four overs to spare, with five wickets remaining.