TNPL 2026: Impact(ful) knock

Radhakrishnan gave a big lift to the Kovai Kings in the run chase, as he smashed an 18-ball 38 to kick things off, with three fours and as many sixes. Lokeshwar S too struck a 12-ball 17, as Sachin walked out to bat at the time of going to print.

Earlier, after winning the toss, it was a no-brainer from Vida Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan to chase, with the pitch being largely under cover over the last two days. Narayan Jagadeesan, tipped to lift the Orange Cap, got out for a sixball six. Aashiq, who walked out to bat, got out for a two-ball duck, with Kishoor G affecting a sharp run-out.