TNPL 2026: Impact(ful) knock

CHENNAI: Walking in as an impact player, Ram Arvindh made a huge difference, as the Chepauk Super Gillies’ batter smashed 32-ball 63 to lift the side to a respectable total of 167 here on Tuesday against Vida Kovai Kings.
Radhakrishnan gave a big lift to the Kovai Kings in the run chase, as he smashed an 18-ball 38 to kick things off, with three fours and as many sixes. Lokeshwar S too struck a 12-ball 17, as Sachin walked out to bat at the time of going to print.
Earlier, after winning the toss, it was a no-brainer from Vida Kovai Kings’ skipper Shahrukh Khan to chase, with the pitch being largely under cover over the last two days. Narayan Jagadeesan, tipped to lift the Orange Cap, got out for a sixball six. Aashiq, who walked out to bat, got out for a two-ball duck, with Kishoor G affecting a sharp run-out.
Divakar then scalped the priced wicket of Mokit Hariharan, who scored a nine-ball 13. At 21/3, the Super Gillies were staring at a possibility of a low score here at home. However, that’s when Ram Arvindh walked out as an impact player, and made a real impact. The right-handed batter was at his influential best in the clash, with a 32-ball 63, targeting the legside, with almost 83% of his runs coming in boundaries.
During his 32-ball stay, Arvindh hit seven fours and four sixes, striking at 196.88. Swapnil Singh too couldn’t make much of a difference, with a 19-ball 20, and TNPL 2026’s costliest signing, Ashwanth Valthappa got out for a three-ball five. RS Ambrish was impressive during that phase of the innings, as the right-arm pacer removed Swapnil, and later struck to remove Prasath for an 11-ball 12.
With the innings heading nowhere, it seemed like the Super Gillies would be content in just getting to the 150run mark. However, that’s when Dinesh Raj came out of the syllabus, and absolutely knocked the ball out of the park with a quick-fire 32. The right-handed batter smashed 32 off 18 deliveries, with three fours and two sixes, which ultimately made a big difference as CSG stuttered to 167 in 19.3 overs.
BRIEF SCORES: Chepauk Super Gillies 167 all-out (Arvindh 63, Dinesh 32; Ambrish 3/22) vs Vida Kovai Kings 118/2 in 13 overs (Lokeshwar 38no, Radhakrishnan 38) at the time of going to press