TNPL 2026: Have worked a lot with Uthappa in off-season, reveals Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan stated that his work with Uthappa was more about the ‘mental’ side of things, and did not have to do a lot with his technique ahead of the long white-ball season, for CSG and Tamil Nadu.

“There’s a lot of things that I have worked on, it is more mental than technique per se,” Jagadeesan said at the press conference, on Monday.

“I have been working a lot with Robin Uthappa, he’s always been there for me, and during my off season, it was about how I was going to play my T20 game because there’s not a lot of changes that you have to do with your technical aspect. It is important to understand how to approach the game, and the clarity.”