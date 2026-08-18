TNPL 2026: Have worked a lot with Uthappa in off-season, reveals Jagadeesan

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies’ skipper Narayan Jagadeesan revealed that he has worked extensively with former Indian batter, Robin Uthappa during the off-season, ahead of his side’s Tamil Nadu Premier League clash against Vida Kovai Kings here on Monday.
Jagadeesan stated that his work with Uthappa was more about the ‘mental’ side of things, and did not have to do a lot with his technique ahead of the long white-ball season, for CSG and Tamil Nadu.
“There’s a lot of things that I have worked on, it is more mental than technique per se,” Jagadeesan said at the press conference, on Monday.
“I have been working a lot with Robin Uthappa, he’s always been there for me, and during my off season, it was about how I was going to play my T20 game because there’s not a lot of changes that you have to do with your technical aspect. It is important to understand how to approach the game, and the clarity.”
What’s that one thing that has changed for him personally? He’s more accepting of ‘failures’.
“The moment I’m not able to accept failure, and I feel like I’m not doing well, it is difficult to express myself. In the T20 format, there are a lot of failures, and the risk-percentage is high, and that’s one change that I have made,” he said.
Returning to his favoured opening spot, Jagadeesan has made a big statement with the bat, with 301 runs in the season thus far. The 30-year-old insisted that batting at the top has helped his confidence.
“Definitely, it [opening the batting] has helped me a lot, I played middle order last year in TNPL and SMAT. But when I played for India ‘A’, I opened, and that 100 against the USA gave me a lot of confidence. That’s when I thought of coming back as an opener. I never thought that I would score 100 for India in a T20 game.”
CSG returns to action on Monday, as it takes on Kovai Kings here at Chepauk, with an eye on the TNPL 2026 playoffs.