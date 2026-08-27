TNPL 2026: Deeban Lingesh’s golden hat-trick takes Kovai Kings to TNPL 10 final

Against the trend of the tournament, the Kovai Kings opted to bat first in the high-profile contest. Within minutes, the two openers, S Radhakrishnan and Lokeshwar proved that Shahrukh Khan’s decision to bat was vindicated. Within four overs, the pair went on the offensive, with six and three fours, reaching 30 without any Cholas’ response.

Cholas’ first and probably the biggest mistake of the clash came in the fifth over when the experienced campaigner Kousik dropped a simple catch, with Lokeshwar on seven off eight balls. Shyam Sundar added to the woes, with a dolly to let Radhakrishnan off the hook, as the Kings reached 50/0.