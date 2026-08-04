TNPL 2026: Debutant Nirankar's three-for destroys defending champions Tiruppur

While Shivam Singh (10) and RK Jayant (7) couldn’t really do much with the bat, Anuraag Rajesh was the anchor in the run chase, scoring 34 while Vimal Khumar scored 33 in a slow burning run chase on a two-paced wicket.



Earlier, batting first, the Tamizhans got themselves off to the best start possible, as its magical opening pair, Tushar Raheja and Amith Sathvik started aggressively. However, just when Sathvik was looking to extend his scoring form, he holed out, with the score reading 21/1 after one over.



Raheja fell soon after, as the experienced campaigner Warrier picked up the wicket. Tamizhans’ middle-order failed to arrive at the party, as Sai Kishore (4 off 3), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (7 off 5) could not capitalise on their starts. Briefly though, the partnership between Mohamed Ali and U Sasidev looked like it would resurrect Tamizhans’ campaign.