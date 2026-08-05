TNPL 2026: CSK-man Gurjapneet leads Madurai to miracle

For the longest time, the game seemed heading towards the direction of an easy Trichy win but fate had a different say. Chennai Super Kings’ pacer, Gurjapneet, who is known for his long leavers, smacked 21 off nine, and formed an incredible 16-ball 42 run stand for the ninth wicket for a two-wicket win against Grand Cholas.

The Panthers were on the backfoot early on in the run chase, losing Mahavedan for a four-ball one. While Ram Kumar and NS Chaturved provided a brief period of comfort, quick dismissals meant that a lot of focus was on the team’s middle-order to shoulder the run chase.

However, Cholas’ all-rounder Rajkumar turned up the heat with the ball, removing both B Anirudh and Deepesh in the span of a few deliveries to shift the momentum towards the Cholas.