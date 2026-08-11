TNPL 2026: Athisayaraj's magic stumps Nellai Royal Kings

Trichy made an explosive start with the ball as Athisayaraj Davidson struck twice in successive deliveries in the opening over, dismissing Santosh Duraisamy and Ajitesh to leave Nellai Royal Kings reeling early in the chase.

With the top order under immediate pressure, Mukilesh and S R Athish responded with composure, stitching together a crucial 74-run partnership for the third wicket. The pair absorbed the early pressure, rotated the strike effectively.

The dismissal of in-form batter Mukilesh (63) proved a major turning point, while Athisayaraj Davidson’s four-wicket haul spearheaded a clinical bowling attack. Trichy held their nerve through the closing stages to seal their second victory of the tournament.