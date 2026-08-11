TNPL 2026: Athisayaraj's magic stumps Nellai Royal Kings

DINDIGUL: Trichy Grand Cholas’ right-arm slingy pacer Athisayaraj Davidson stopped Nellai Royal Kings in its tracks with figures of 4/24 in the Tamil Nadu Premier League encounter here on Tuesday.
Trichy made an explosive start with the ball as Athisayaraj Davidson struck twice in successive deliveries in the opening over, dismissing Santosh Duraisamy and Ajitesh to leave Nellai Royal Kings reeling early in the chase.
With the top order under immediate pressure, Mukilesh and S R Athish responded with composure, stitching together a crucial 74-run partnership for the third wicket. The pair absorbed the early pressure, rotated the strike effectively.
The dismissal of in-form batter Mukilesh (63) proved a major turning point, while Athisayaraj Davidson’s four-wicket haul spearheaded a clinical bowling attack. Trichy held their nerve through the closing stages to seal their second victory of the tournament.
Earlier, Trichy were put under immense pressure, and at 31/3, it seemed like that the Nellai Royal Kings would walk away with a win. However, that’s where skipper Suresh Kumar stepped up with 32-ball 58, giving the Cholas’ much-needed anchor.
Suresh was ably supported by the hard-hitting Rajkumar, who was at his destructive best on Tuesday, smashing a 19-ball 45, an innings which had two fours and five sixes—striking at 236.84. It was enough to take the Cholas past the 180-run mark, a target that was 45-run too many for the Kings in the second innings.
Brief Scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 182/8 in 20 overs (J Suresh Kumar 58, Rajkumar 45; Sachin Rathi 3/17, Harish 2/37) beats Nellai Royal Kings 137 all-out (Mukilesh 63, Athish SR 23; Athisayaraj 4/24, Easwaran 2/15) by 45 runs