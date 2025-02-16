TNPL 2025: Right-arm quick Mohammed costliest buy in auction

CHENNAI: The mega auction of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) witnessed a flurry of activity as franchises were raising paddles left and right to acquire top talent to build their core team in Chennai on Saturday.

Pacer M Mohammed became the most expensive buy, joining Salem Spartans for Rs 18.40 lakh. The Spartans also secured opener Hari Nishaanth for Rs 12 lakh and big-hitting Nidish Rajagopal, adding firepower to their squad. Vijay Shankar was sold to Chepauk Super Gillies for Rs 18 lakh, making him the second-highest buy of the auction.

U Mukilesh and Suresh Kumar were the subsequent highest buys in the auction and both were sold to Trichy Grand Cholas for Rs 17.60 lakh and Rs 16.10 respectively. Interestingly, both these players represented the Kovai Kings last year.

But Washington Sundar, who will don the Indian colours in the upcoming Champions Trophy, was sold at a mere Rs 6 lakh to the Grand Cholas. This might be due to the fact that he might be unavailable for many games as he’s part of the Indian Test side which will go on an England tour during the tournament.

The 16-year-old pacer Pranav Ragavendra, who made his debut in last year's Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy was sold to Tiruppur Tamizhans for Rs 2.75 lakh.

Among the big bucks for youngsters was the rising star Andre Siddarth, who was bought by Kovai Kings for Rs 8.40 lakh. Apart from playing in the U-19 World Cup for the country, he’ll also be part of CSK’s dressing room in the IPL.



Will push hard to win title this year: CSG coach Avinash

Head coach Avinash Khandelwal, CSG owner B Sivanthi Adityan, captain Baba Aparajith and members of CSG unit at the auction table

After falling short to eventual champion Dindigul Dragons last season, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will be determined to start afresh. With a mix of fresh talent and experienced campaigners, the four-time champions will be eyeing a strong comeback.

CSG made early inroads at the auction by securing the services of India all-rounder Vijay Shankar for Rs 18 lakh. The 33-year-old, who played a key role in Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy campaign earlier this year with scores of 106* and 150, will be a crucial asset for the side.

"He's an amazing player, and we needed someone like him to strengthen our squad," said CSG head coach Avinash Khandelwal to DT Next. "I was glad he came up early in the auction, and we were able to get him. His experience and form will be invaluable."

In another significant acquisition, CSG roped in all-rounder Swapnil Singh for Rs 10.80 lakh. The left-arm spinner, who is part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to bring balance to the squad. Although Swapnil hasn’t had the best of domestic outings in recent times, his IPL exposure could prove beneficial.

"Swapnil is a left-arm spinner who can bat up the order, and we also have young M Silambarasan, another left-arm spinner," Khandelwal added. "Swapnil will bring seniority, and together they can be a boon for us."

Swapnil played in TNCA’s first division which made him eligible to play TNPL. He represented Madurai Panthers last season.

With Avinash continuing as head coach for a second straight season, CSG has built a squad with an eye on long-term success. The franchise focused on assembling a mix of youth and experience, ensuring stability for at least the next three seasons.

"We needed a team that can compete strongly for the next three years, so we have invested in a blend of seasoned players and young talents," Khandelwal said.

"I’m particularly excited about youngsters like Aashiq K, a promising left-arm spinner, D Sachin from the U-19 circuit, and Akram Khan, a talented batsman. We are satisfied with our squad composition and will push hard to win the title this season."