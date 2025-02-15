HIGHLIGHTS | TNPL Mega Auction 2025: Salem Spartans buys Mohammad for Rs 18.40 lakh, Vijay Shankar returns to Chepauk Super Gillies

CHENNAI: The auction of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), one of the leading state franchise leagues in the country, came to a close with team's engaging in intense bidding war and Mohammed M got the best of all to become the costliest player this year when Salem Spartans bought him for Rs 18.40 lakh.

In the marquee list, Vijay Shankar was the first player to go under the hammer with the four-time champion Chepauk Super Gillies buying the all-rounder for Rs 18 lakh. They also bought Swapnil K Singh for Rs 10.80 lakh.

Apart from the top buy of the tournament, Spartans also secured the services of Hari Nishaanth for Rs 12 lakh.

Trichy Grand Cholas bought two players who represented Kovai Kings last year, U Mukilesh was sold for Rs 17.60 lakh and Suresh Kumar for Rs Rs 16.1 lakh.

Grand Cholas also bought star all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 6 lakh.